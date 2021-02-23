Advertisement

Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson County mandate

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A sign on the door at Tiffin Family Care has had some people upset.

It says, “We do not require face masks in this clinic. It is a personal choice. If you prefer our staff wear masks for your appointment please call us at 319-545-2222 before entering the building.”

Tiffin Family Care offers everything from family medicine to chiropractic care, even COVID-19 testing, according to their website. Still, they’re not requiring patients or staff to mask up even with a local mask mandate in place. At first, the Johnson County Health Department gave the business the benefit of the doubt, taking the education approach like they do with any business not following the rules.

“Our staff called just to try to gather information because again we thought maybe it’s a misunderstanding. We quickly discovered it was not a misunderstanding, it was a choice,” Susan Vileta, a health educator with Johnson County Public Health, said.

Vileta said the Health Department has received more complaints about the Tiffin clinic than any other business in Johnson County.

“A lot of calls, and some emails, and some social media messages. A lot of public feedback about Tiffin Family Care not requiring masks,” Vileta said.

Some people mistakenly think the clinic is affiliated with Mercy Iowa City, but it’s not. Tiffin Family Care is independently owned. Mercy Iowa City told KCRG-TV9 in an email, “To promote safe practices in Johnson County and throughout our community, we have reached out to Tiffin Family Care to ask them to remove this signage at their clinic.”

Johnson County Public Health told us they can’t technically enforce the mask mandate.

“You know we want folks to do the safest thing but we don’t have as a public health entity anyway, a mechanism for enforcement,” Vileta added.

We asked the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office about whether they can enforce the mandate when it’s a business choosing not to comply, and they said that they are looking into it.

We also reached out to the Iowa Board of Medicine who issues licenses for medical professionals like doctors and nurses, they told us if people are concerned about the clinic, they should file a complaint with the Board.

Tiffin Family Care did not respond to TV9′s email or phone call requesting comment on this story, but as of Monday night, the sign had been removed from their door.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Under 400 additional people with COVID-19 added to Iowa total
The Iowa DNR is investigating reports of sick and dead geese being discovered in the Iowa River...
Iowa DNR investigating reports of sick and dead geese on Iowa River in Coralville
A spokesperson with MidAmerican Energy Company said they install cold-weather kits into their...
Iowa energy company explains why wind turbines don’t freeze in Iowa cold
Danielle Hook, 29.
Former Four Oaks counselor charged with sexual abuse of teen boy to plead guilty
Expected snowfall amounts on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Accumulating snow begins toward late morning on Sunday

Latest News

David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars
COVID-19 relief legislation moves through a House committee as the U.S. marks 500,000 deaths...
US mourns 500,000 COVID deaths as relief bill moves ahead
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Congress preps for first votes on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday a slow easing of one of Europe’s strictest...
Shops, haircuts return in April as UK lifts lockdown slowly