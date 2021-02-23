Advertisement

Three men indicted for odometer tampering in Iowa

A car's instrument panel.
A car's instrument panel.(Lance Gauer/Pexels)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three individuals were indicted in federal court last week for allegedly rolling back odometers in cars and selling them, prosecutors said in a court filing.

Jerret John Schreiber, David Russell Strangeland, and Dustin Michael Arends, have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit odometer fraud each. Schreiber was charged with seven counts of odometer tampering, Strangeland was charged with five counts, and Arends was charged with three counts.

Prosecutors said that the three men worked together to change the mileage readings on odometers in order to sell vehicles at higher prices than they would have otherwise been valued at, sometimes changing the information on the odometers and vehicle titles by as much as 160,000 miles. The incidents allegedly took place between 2015 and 2017.

Each of the vehicles named in the indictment were General Motors pickup trucks, either under the Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra branding, of model years between 2004 and 2006.

The vehicles were then sold to unwitting customers through Craigslist or other online vehicle marketplaces, according to the indictment.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
Victim of Saturday morning stabbing identified, suspect’s name still withheld
Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, of Iowa City.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Iowa City shooting death
Snowy look on the Marion CityCam on February 21, 2021.
Snowfall totals from February 21, 2021
One hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids stabbing, arrest made
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson...
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson County mandate

Latest News

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his wife Jill,...
Vilsack confirmed by Senate for second go as ag secretary
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
School board approves Marion Mavericks mascot
The head of the "World Health Organization" says wealthy countries are getting *more than their...
WHO pushes for fair, equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide