Three men indicted for odometer tampering in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three individuals were indicted in federal court last week for allegedly rolling back odometers in cars and selling them, prosecutors said in a court filing.

Jerret John Schreiber, David Russell Strangeland, and Dustin Michael Arends, have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit odometer fraud each. Schreiber was charged with seven counts of odometer tampering, Strangeland was charged with five counts, and Arends was charged with three counts.

Prosecutors said that the three men worked together to change the mileage readings on odometers in order to sell vehicles at higher prices than they would have otherwise been valued at, sometimes changing the information on the odometers and vehicle titles by as much as 160,000 miles. The incidents allegedly took place between 2015 and 2017.

Each of the vehicles named in the indictment were General Motors pickup trucks, either under the Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra branding, of model years between 2004 and 2006.

The vehicles were then sold to unwitting customers through Craigslist or other online vehicle marketplaces, according to the indictment.

