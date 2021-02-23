Advertisement

One hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids stabbing, arrest made

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in an incident involving a stabbing on Monday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 6:03 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a person who had been stabbed at 514 McKinley Street SE. Officers found the victim who had a stab wound to the chest. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A suspect in the incident was also found near the scene and has been arrested. No charges have been filed as of mid-evening on Monday.

Officers believe the alleged attacker and victim knew each other before the incident took place.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

