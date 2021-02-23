Advertisement

Officials release name of man who died in Wapello County after break-in, altercation

By KYOU News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Officials in Wapello County released more information surrounding an attempted break-in and shooting where the alleged assailant later died.

At around 9:19 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man trying to break into a home, located between Ottumwa and Agency on 97th Avenue. Deputies located Aaron Thompson, 28, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, who was unable to coherently speak due to his mental state.

Deputies believe that Thompson did successfully break into the home, getting into an argument and physical fight with the home’s owner. The homeowner fired one gunshot at Thompson, striking him in the torso.

Thompson was taken to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, then to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he later died.

Officials referred to the incident as a “tragic event,” citing the apparent mental health issues that Thompson had suffered from.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Under 400 additional people with COVID-19 added to Iowa total
The Iowa DNR is investigating reports of sick and dead geese being discovered in the Iowa River...
Iowa DNR investigating reports of sick and dead geese on Iowa River in Coralville
A spokesperson with MidAmerican Energy Company said they install cold-weather kits into their...
Iowa energy company explains why wind turbines don’t freeze in Iowa cold
Danielle Hook, 29.
Former Four Oaks counselor charged with sexual abuse of teen boy to plead guilty
Expected snowfall amounts on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Accumulating snow begins toward late morning on Sunday

Latest News

Kerns said the money will also allow them to grow their wholesale business, which includes...
Edgewood meat locker receives funds for expansion to help meet demand increase
Kerns said the money will also allow them to grow their wholesale business, which includes...
Edgewood meat locker receives funds for new facility
Coolidge Elementary in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Schools officials discuss implicit bias, new school names
Lawmakers discuss election bill
Hearing held on bill over voting law changes
Wapello County death
Name of victim, details surrounding Wapello County death released