Officials release name of man who died in Wapello County after break-in, altercation

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Officials in Wapello County released more information surrounding an attempted break-in and shooting where the alleged assailant later died.

At around 9:19 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man trying to break into a home, located between Ottumwa and Agency on 97th Avenue. Deputies located Aaron Thompson, 28, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, who was unable to coherently speak due to his mental state.

Deputies believe that Thompson did successfully break into the home, getting into an argument and physical fight with the home’s owner. The homeowner fired one gunshot at Thompson, striking him in the torso.

Thompson was taken to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, then to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he later died.

Officials referred to the incident as a “tragic event,” citing the apparent mental health issues that Thompson had suffered from.

