Melting continues, watch for icy spots this morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for a few icy patches on parking lots, sidewalks, driveways and roads as yesterday’s snowmelt has re-frozen. This freeze/thaw cycle will be common this week. Plan on plenty of sunshine in the area today with widespread highs into the lower and middle 40s. The slow snowmelt continues and slushy conditions will be widespread this afternoon. We still expect very little precipitation this week though a few fronts will be coming and going. Late tonight into tomorrow, we’ll feel the effects of the cold front with a period of gusty winds and scattered clouds. By the end of the week, a weak system offers up a small opportunity for a rain or snow shower Friday night. Enjoy your week!

