Man charged in Des Moines shooting death takes plea deal

Michael Resco Lyke Jr. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Michael Resco Lyke Jr. (COURTESY PHOTO)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and other counts in a 2019 Des Moines shooting that killed one man and injured another has taken a plea deal.

Television station WHO-TV reported Tuesday that Michael Lyke Jr. has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, willful injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the June 2019 killing of 41-year-old Earl Caldwell.

Another man, 39-year-old Des Moines resident Littleton William Clark, was injured. Lyke had been scheduled to go to trial in April on the more serious charges and would have received a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

He now faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced on March 10.

