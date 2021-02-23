Man charged in Des Moines shooting death takes plea deal

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and other counts in a 2019 Des Moines shooting that killed one man and injured another has taken a plea deal.

Television station WHO-TV reported Tuesday that Michael Lyke Jr. has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, willful injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the June 2019 killing of 41-year-old Earl Caldwell.

Another man, 39-year-old Des Moines resident Littleton William Clark, was injured. Lyke had been scheduled to go to trial in April on the more serious charges and would have received a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

He now faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced on March 10.

