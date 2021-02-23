Lots of sunshine & highs in the 40s today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lots of sunshine this afternoon as highs will climb up into the 40s for the first time in around 60 days.

Snowmelt will continue again this afternoon/evening and when temperatures fall overnight again tonight, slick spots could be possible in parking lots, on sidewalks, driveways, and roadways. Lows drop into the low 30s again.

A weak front moves through tomorrow, we stay dry, but winds will become gusty through the day. Highs in the mid-30s with partly cloudy skies. By Friday, another weak system moves through and brings a small chance of precipitation. Highs stay in the 30s through the weekend.

