Advertisement

Lots of sunshine & highs in the 40s today

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lots of sunshine this afternoon as highs will climb up into the 40s for the first time in around 60 days.

Snowmelt will continue again this afternoon/evening and when temperatures fall overnight again tonight, slick spots could be possible in parking lots, on sidewalks, driveways, and roadways. Lows drop into the low 30s again.

A weak front moves through tomorrow, we stay dry, but winds will become gusty through the day. Highs in the mid-30s with partly cloudy skies. By Friday, another weak system moves through and brings a small chance of precipitation. Highs stay in the 30s through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
Victim of Saturday morning stabbing identified, suspect’s name still withheld
Snowy look on the Marion CityCam on February 21, 2021.
Snowfall totals from February 21, 2021
Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, of Iowa City.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Iowa City shooting death
One hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids stabbing, arrest made
Iowa reports 38 additional COVID-19 deaths, 189 positive cases Monday

Latest News

Highs today
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Melting continues, watch for icy spots this morning
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast