Judge rules Des Moines man charged in connection to Capitol riots held

Doug Jensen, 41.
Doug Jensen, 41.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KCRG) - A man from Des Moines, facing multiple charges after the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, will remain in custody after a federal judge’s ruling on Tuesday.

According to television station KCCI, Doug Jensen was determined to still pose a threat to the public, with the judge writing an opinion that said the court has no evidence to suggest Jensen’s “interest in ‘revolution’” or “willingness to use force to accomplish that goal” have subsided. Jensen was seen in videos and photographs of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

According to Federal Bureau of Investigation officials, Jensen was charged with:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
  • Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
  • Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer During a Civil Disorder

The court opinion said that “no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.”

Jensen will be held awaiting trial.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

