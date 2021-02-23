Iowans create websites to help coordinate COVID-19 vaccinations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some Iowans are helping others coordinate COVID-19 vaccinations through their own websites.

Last week, the state announced it was cancelling its plans for a centralized COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system.

Brooke Johnson said she put together an informal landing page.

Her website includes quick links and requirements for each of the pharmacies she says she’s worked through securing appointments for people.

She says she decided to take matters into her own hands knowing her grandparents are waiting to get their vaccine.

Her efforts span across her social media platforms. And she says she’s received plenty of praise online.

“I started working on the website around Valentine’s Day weekend, so it’s only been a couple weeks, but I think we’re at almost 3,000 hits on it,” Johnson said.

KCCI reports Johnson has assisted about 80 people get vaccinated.

The “Iowa Covid-19 Vaccine Updates” website can be found here.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

