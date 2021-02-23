Iowa reaches a total of 5,400 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – Iowa on Tuesday reached a total of 5,400 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state added 26 reported COVID-19 related deaths to the total.

It comes after the U.S. topped 500,000 total deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,849 of the reported deaths in the state, while the virus was a contributing factor in 551 of the reported deaths.

Additionally, 621 more positive cases of the virus were reported over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 333,383 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The state reports a total of 227 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa, with 30 people having been admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are currently 58 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 25 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 3,191 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,542,796 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 19.5 percent.

The state recently changed the way it presents data on its coronavirus website. The main page now shows the total number of tests conducted, rather than the number of individuals tested. However, the website does still list a breakdown of the individuals tested on a positive case analysis page.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 589,056 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 146,603 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

