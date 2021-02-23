Iowa City to tow vehicles Thursday and Friday as crews work to clear certain streets
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City officials said it will begin towing vehicles at 7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday to allow plows to clear the entire width of the street.
Any vehicle parked on-street in prohibited areas, will be towed.
The city said it plans to post ‘No Parking Due to Maintenance’ signs at least 48-hours in advance.
The city released the following tow schedule:
“Crews will begin at 7 a.m. on both days. Vehicles should be off the street before work begins.
Thursday, Feb. 25:
- Iowa Avenue, from Muscatine Avenue to Van Buren Street (north side only)
- Washington Street, from Muscatine Avenue to Van Buren Street (north side only)
- College Street, from Muscatine Avenue to Van Buren Street (north side only)
- Dubuque Street, from Court Street to Prentiss Street (east side only)
- Clinton Street, from Prentiss Street to the railroad tracks south of Prentiss (east side only)
Friday, Feb. 26:
- Jefferson Street, from Van Buren Street to Evans Street (south side only)
- Iowa Avenue, from Van Buren Street to Muscatine Avenue (south side only)
- Washington Street, from Van Buren Street to Muscatine Avenue (south side only)
- College Street, from Van Buren Street to Muscatine Avenue (south side only)
- Prentiss Street, from Capitol Street to Linn Street (south side only)
- Clinton Street, from Prentiss Street to the railroad tracks south of Prentiss (west side only)
For more information, call the Streets Division at 319-356-5181.”
The city said anyone who has their vehicle towed should call the Parking Division 319-356-5151 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Or call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 after hours office hours.
