Iowa City to tow vehicles Thursday and Friday as crews work to clear certain streets

A snow plow for the city of Iowa City in downtown in an undated photo.
A snow plow for the city of Iowa City in downtown in an undated photo.(Courtesy: City of Iowa City)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City officials said it will begin towing vehicles at 7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday to allow plows to clear the entire width of the street.

Any vehicle parked on-street in prohibited areas, will be towed.

The city said it plans to post ‘No Parking Due to Maintenance’ signs at least 48-hours in advance.

The city released the following tow schedule:

“Crews will begin at 7 a.m. on both days. Vehicles should be off the street before work begins.

Thursday, Feb. 25:

  • Iowa Avenue, from Muscatine Avenue to Van Buren Street (north side only)
  • Washington Street, from Muscatine Avenue to Van Buren Street (north side only)
  • College Street, from Muscatine Avenue to Van Buren Street (north side only)
  • Dubuque Street, from Court Street to Prentiss Street (east side only)
  • Clinton Street, from Prentiss Street to the railroad tracks south of Prentiss (east side only)

Friday, Feb. 26:

  • Jefferson Street, from Van Buren Street to Evans Street (south side only)
  • Iowa Avenue, from Van Buren Street to Muscatine Avenue (south side only)
  • Washington Street, from Van Buren Street to Muscatine Avenue (south side only)
  • College Street, from Van Buren Street to Muscatine Avenue (south side only)
  • Prentiss Street, from Capitol Street to Linn Street (south side only)
  • Clinton Street, from Prentiss Street to the railroad tracks south of Prentiss (west side only)

For more information, call the Streets Division at 319-356-5181.”

The city said anyone who has their vehicle towed should call the Parking Division 319-356-5151 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Or call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 after hours office hours.

