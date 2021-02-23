Iowa City to tow vehicles Thursday and Friday as crews work to clear certain streets

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City officials said it will begin towing vehicles at 7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday to allow plows to clear the entire width of the street.

Any vehicle parked on-street in prohibited areas, will be towed.

The city said it plans to post ‘No Parking Due to Maintenance’ signs at least 48-hours in advance.

The city released the following tow schedule:

“Crews will begin at 7 a.m. on both days. Vehicles should be off the street before work begins.

Thursday, Feb. 25:

Iowa Avenue, from Muscatine Avenue to Van Buren Street (north side only)

Washington Street, from Muscatine Avenue to Van Buren Street (north side only)

College Street, from Muscatine Avenue to Van Buren Street (north side only)

Dubuque Street, from Court Street to Prentiss Street (east side only)

Clinton Street, from Prentiss Street to the railroad tracks south of Prentiss (east side only)

Friday, Feb. 26:

Jefferson Street, from Van Buren Street to Evans Street (south side only)

Iowa Avenue, from Van Buren Street to Muscatine Avenue (south side only)

Washington Street, from Van Buren Street to Muscatine Avenue (south side only)

College Street, from Van Buren Street to Muscatine Avenue (south side only)

Prentiss Street, from Capitol Street to Linn Street (south side only)

Clinton Street, from Prentiss Street to the railroad tracks south of Prentiss (west side only)

For more information, call the Streets Division at 319-356-5181.”

The city said anyone who has their vehicle towed should call the Parking Division 319-356-5151 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Or call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 after hours office hours.

