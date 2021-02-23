Hearing held on bill over Iowa voting law changes

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A record number of Iowans voted in November and most used early or mail-in voting.

On Monday, nearly 1,000 people signed up to tell lawmakers how they feel about a proposed law that would reduce Iowa’s early voting window.

The bill would limit the time for absentee voting and remove inactive voters faster.

House File 590 would cut Iowa’s mail-in and in-person early voting from 29 days to 18 days.

The bill would also prohibit county auditors from mailing absentee ballot request forms to eligible Iowa voters- something that was widespread during the pandemic.

Hundreds of people submitted online comments against the measure.

According to Iowa House Democrats, 964 Iowans signed up to speak against the bill, and 22 signed up to speak in support.

“I’ve seen a lot of people throw around the words ‘voter suppression’ when none of these provisions are an obstacle to voting and similar provisions exist in other states,” Emily Russell, a supporter of the bill to reduce early voting, said.

“In the first election, in the first election in this country only White, male landowners could vote,” Deidra Dejear, who opposes the bill, said. “Look at how far we’ve come. Let us not restrict democracy but allow democracy to simply exist and this bill does not do that.”

The bill could be up for debate as soon as next week.

