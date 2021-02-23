Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor those lost to COVID-19

Governor Beshear orders all flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until...
Governor Beshear orders all flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 to honor those lost to the coronavirus(Gerald Herbert | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff from now until sunset on Friday.

Reynolds said this is in conjunction with President Biden’s proclamation honoring the 500,000 people who have died of coronavirus across the country.

Reynolds encourages all individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, other government subdivisions to fly flags at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

