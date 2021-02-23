Gov. Reynolds orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor those lost to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff from now until sunset on Friday.

Reynolds said this is in conjunction with President Biden’s proclamation honoring the 500,000 people who have died of coronavirus across the country.

Reynolds encourages all individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, other government subdivisions to fly flags at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

