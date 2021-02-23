Gas prices in Iowa impacted by icy weather in the south

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Recent wintry weather in the south is impacting gas prices here in Iowa and across the country.

According to Triple A Travel, the average gas price in Iowa is now about $2.64 a gallon.

That’s up about 20 cents from a week ago.

The national average of $2.64 is the highest since October 2019.

Triple A says the increase in prices is due in large part to shutdowns at oil refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Many of those refineries are expected to be back online this week but gas prices are expected to remain high for a while.

