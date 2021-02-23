Former Springville coach Nate Sanderson brings tons of knowledge to North Linn staff

TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - From 2010-2017, Nate Sanderson was the head coach of the Springville girls basketball team. He had plenty of battles with North Linn during his time with the Orioles.

This offseason, he was searching for new coaching opportunities after resigning from Linn-Mar back in January. Because he was so familiar with Brain Wheatley and the North Linn program, it was an easy decision to join as a volunteer assistant coach.

“I don’t think we knew what it would look like until we got started, but we were both for it,” said North Linn head coach Brian Wheatley. “Coach Goedken has been with me for a long time. We saw it as an opportunity if we could bring someone on that’s going to make us better, we’d be crazy not to.”

“I think as an assistant coach, it’s freed me up to have more time to study film and look at better ways of doing things when you don’t have to respond to as many emails or worry about gym schedules or bus schedules,” said Sanderson.

Even though Sanderson was once a rival, he’s always had a special friendship with North Linn head coach Brian Wheatley.

“I don’t know that a lot people know that we collaborated quite a bit, even in the postseason,” said Sanderson. “When they would get knocked out before we would, a lot of times we would watch film together and share ideas.”

