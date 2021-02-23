Advertisement

Embattled Iowa mayor among town officials charged resigns

This photo provided by Emmet County Sheriffs Office shows Greg Buum. The Emmett County...
This photo provided by Emmet County Sheriffs Office shows Greg Buum. The Emmett County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in a news release posted on Facebook that the Iowa Attorney General’s Office filed the charges against Armstrong Mayor Greg Buum, police chief Craig Merrill, city clerk Tracie Lang and former city clerk Connie Thackery on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said the investigation uncovered “misappropriation of city funds, the presentation of fraudulent public records, deploying a TASER against a civilian in exchange for cash, and falsification of ledgers to conceal embezzlement.” (Emmet County Sheriffs Office via AP)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa mayor who is among a slew of town officials charged with a string of felonies and misdemeanors in a city embezzlement case has resigned his post.

The Des Moines Register reports that Armstrong Mayor Greg Buum submitted his written resignation Monday night at a City Council meeting.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has charged Buum, the town’s police chief, its city clerk and two former clerks in an alleged plot to loot the city coffers.

Buum also is charged with misusing a saw from the town’s volunteer fire department to benefit his private carpentry business.

