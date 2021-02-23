Emails show Trump backers bashing Iowa AG over election case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Republican lawmaker and a man later charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot were among thousands of people who criticized Iowa’s attorney general for refusing to seek to overturn Donald Trump’s electoral defeat.

Trump supporters who wrongly believed the election was stolen called Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller a coward, stupid, blind, lazy, pathetic, and worse.

Several vowed to work to defeat the Democrat if he runs for reelection in 2022. The emails to Miller illustrate how authorities at all levels of government came under pressure from Trump’s biggest supporters to subvert the election results.

GOP state Sen. Ken Rozenboom and Capitol riot participant Leo Kelly were among those who pressured Miller to get involved.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.