Advertisement

Emails show Trump backers bashing Iowa AG over election case

Iowa attorney general Tom Miller introduces Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Iowa attorney general Tom Miller introduces Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign event, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Republican lawmaker and a man later charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot were among thousands of people who criticized Iowa’s attorney general for refusing to seek to overturn Donald Trump’s electoral defeat.

Trump supporters who wrongly believed the election was stolen called Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller a coward, stupid, blind, lazy, pathetic, and worse.

Several vowed to work to defeat the Democrat if he runs for reelection in 2022. The emails to Miller illustrate how authorities at all levels of government came under pressure from Trump’s biggest supporters to subvert the election results.

GOP state Sen. Ken Rozenboom and Capitol riot participant Leo Kelly were among those who pressured Miller to get involved.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
Victim of Saturday morning stabbing identified, suspect’s name still withheld
Snowy look on the Marion CityCam on February 21, 2021.
Snowfall totals from February 21, 2021
Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, of Iowa City.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Iowa City shooting death
One hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids stabbing, arrest made
Iowa reports 38 additional COVID-19 deaths, 189 positive cases Monday

Latest News

This photo provided by Emmet County Sheriffs Office shows Greg Buum. The Emmett County...
Embattled Iowa mayor among town officials charged resigns
Des Moines Area Religious Council operations manager Joe Dolack, left, loads a Farmers to...
Food groups fight to save one Trump virus program
Michael Resco Lyke Jr. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Man charged in Des Moines shooting death takes plea deal
COVID-19 vaccine doses are being shipped weekly to VDH.
Iowa reaches a total of 5,400 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday