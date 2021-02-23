Advertisement

Drake Relays will host high school events again after pandemic pause

(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A large track and field event in Iowa will be host to events featuring high school athletes again in 2021, according to organizers.

The Drake Relays, held annually at Drake University in Des Moines during April, will invite qualifying teams to a one-day event on Thursday, April 22. Protocols to help limit the spread of COVID-19 will be enforced.

Some rule changes will be in place due to the ongoing pandemic, which canceled the event in 2020. Running events will only feature finals, except the 4x100 meter relay which will have preliminaries. The number of teams in the 4x100 meter relay event will also be smaller, reducing from 96 to 48 teams each for boys and girls. Other events will not change the number of qualifiers.

Field events will still hold preliminaries and finals.

“These are unique and very challenging times,” Blake Boldon, the director of the event, said, in a statement. “We are proud to be moving forward with the high school competition for this year’s Drake Relays.  The competition will be a single day to simplify travel for high schools and we selected Thursday to best align with NCAA protocols for a national caliber university competition to follow. We appreciate the incredible amount of understanding and cooperation necessary in order to host a successful and safe event for our Iowa high school athletes. They deserve a special day in the spotlight, and we look forward to making that happen for them.”

No decisions regarding spectators or tickets have been announced.

