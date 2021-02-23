Advertisement

Des Moines man sentenced to life in Nebraska man’s stabbing death

Raymond T. Davis, 31, of Des Moines.
Raymond T. Davis, 31, of Des Moines.(Courtesy: Sarpy County Jail)
By the Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 31-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of a Nebraska man who was stabbed more than 20 times.

Raymond T. Davis, of Des Moines, was sentenced Tuesday for first-degree murder in the June 2018 death of 39-year-old Brent Quigley in Bellevue, Nebraska. He was also given two sentences of 18 to 20 years on other convictions.

Authorities say Davis was part of a group that planned to rob Quigley of money and drugs.

Christopher Reagan, of Omaha, was previously sentenced to 100 years to life for second-degree murder in Quigley’s death.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
Victim of Saturday morning stabbing identified, suspect’s name still withheld
Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, of Iowa City.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Iowa City shooting death
Snowy look on the Marion CityCam on February 21, 2021.
Snowfall totals from February 21, 2021
One hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids stabbing, arrest made
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson...
Tiffin Family Care health clinic not requiring masks for patients or staff despite Johnson County mandate

Latest News

The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.
Iowa Senate passes bill to limit absentee voting period, other election law changes
The manager of a local auto shop says they tend to see more people come in with wrecked...
Calmer winter for Dubuque auto shops
Deborah Sandoval, left, 54, of Des Moines, and Salvador Sandoval, Jr., right, 23, of Ankeny.
Tip led to FBI arrests of Des Moines mother, son in Capitol attack
Doug Jensen, 41.
Judge rules Des Moines man charged in connection to Capitol riots held