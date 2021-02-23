Des Moines man sentenced to life in Nebraska man’s stabbing death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 31-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of a Nebraska man who was stabbed more than 20 times.

Raymond T. Davis, of Des Moines, was sentenced Tuesday for first-degree murder in the June 2018 death of 39-year-old Brent Quigley in Bellevue, Nebraska. He was also given two sentences of 18 to 20 years on other convictions.

Authorities say Davis was part of a group that planned to rob Quigley of money and drugs.

Christopher Reagan, of Omaha, was previously sentenced to 100 years to life for second-degree murder in Quigley’s death.

