Advertisement

Des Moines man charged in US Capitol riots to be arraigned Tuesday

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center,...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center, confront U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - The first Iowan to be arrested for his role in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol will have his arraignment and detention hearing Tuesday.

Doug Jensen, 41, from Des Moines, faces multiple charges, including unlawfully entering the Capitol, disrupting government business, and more.

Other Iowans facing charges include Leo Kelly of Cedar Rapids, Deborah Sandoval and her son Salvador Sandoval, who were arrested last Friday in connection to the riot.

The Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, along with the Senate Rules Committee, is also leading a joint oversight hearing Tuesday to discuss the security failures that led to the breach.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
Victim of Saturday morning stabbing identified, suspect’s name still withheld
Snowy look on the Marion CityCam on February 21, 2021.
Snowfall totals from February 21, 2021
Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, of Iowa City.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Iowa City shooting death
Iowa reports 38 additional COVID-19 deaths, 189 positive cases Monday
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Under 400 additional people with COVID-19 added to Iowa total

Latest News

Some Iowans are helping others coordinate COVID-19 vaccinations through their own websites.
Iowans creating vaccination websites
(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
Gas prices in Iowa impacted by icy weather in the south
Student of the Month Shye Johnson helps her siblings with their learning
Student of the Month Shye Johnson, Meskwaki Settlement School’s first state cross-country athlete
The Drake Relays will start hosting high school events again. This after cancelling the event...
Drake Relays to return with COVID-19 protocols in place