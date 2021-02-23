Des Moines man charged in US Capitol riots to be arraigned Tuesday

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - The first Iowan to be arrested for his role in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol will have his arraignment and detention hearing Tuesday.

Doug Jensen, 41, from Des Moines, faces multiple charges, including unlawfully entering the Capitol, disrupting government business, and more.

Other Iowans facing charges include Leo Kelly of Cedar Rapids, Deborah Sandoval and her son Salvador Sandoval, who were arrested last Friday in connection to the riot.

The Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, along with the Senate Rules Committee, is also leading a joint oversight hearing Tuesday to discuss the security failures that led to the breach.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.