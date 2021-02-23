Advertisement

Decorah eagle found dead from lead poisoning

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Raptor Resource Project of Decorah said male eaglet, D35, was found dead near the Iowa River outside Iowa City on January 29.

RRP reports members of Saving Our Avian Resources (SOAR) found the bird buried in the snow with no visible wounds.

SOAR Director Kay Neumann later concluded lead poisoning to be the cause of death. Neumann said the bird ingested a lead pellet. It was found in its stomach during a necropsy.

RRP said lead poisoning is the leading cause of mortality in eagles. Eagles ingest lead as they feed on carcasses that contain lead from hunter’s shotgun and rifle shells.

RRP urged hunters to use non-lead options when hunting to protect anyone who eats the game, and prevents lead-related deaths in non-target species.

We are sorry to announce that RRP Board member Brett Mandernack found eaglet D35 dead on January 29, 2021, along the...

Posted by Raptor Resource Project on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

