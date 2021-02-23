Cedar Rapids Schools officials discuss implicit bias, new school names

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School Board talked about results from the summer’s town hall meetings on inclusion and racial inequity concerns.

The findings included professional development with a focus on watching for implicit bias. And in fine arts, researching racism in music, especially in lyrics, and using a checklist that removes that music from any performances for K-12.

Two elementary school principals also revealed new names for the upcoming re-builds at both Coolidge and Jackson Elementary Schools.

Coolidge will be called “West Willow Elementary.”

Jackson will be called “Maple Grove Elementary.”

The district is in the early years of shifting from 21 elementary schools to 13 schools that would be knocked down and rebuilt, or renovated.

