Benzan leads No. 8 Maryland past Iowa 111-93

Iowa forward Logan Cook (23) faces pressure from Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) and forward...
Iowa forward Logan Cook (23) faces pressure from Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) and forward Alaysia Styles (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 111-93.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By TODD KARPOVICH, Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Senior Katie Benzan broke her school record with nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead eighth-ranked Maryland to a 111-93 victory over Iowa on Tuesday.

Hawkeyes freshman Caitlin Clark was equally impressive and made nine shots from beyond the arc, one shy of a program record, and scored 29 of her 34 points in the first half.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

