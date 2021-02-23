Benzan leads No. 8 Maryland past Iowa 111-93

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Senior Katie Benzan broke her school record with nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead eighth-ranked Maryland to a 111-93 victory over Iowa on Tuesday.

Hawkeyes freshman Caitlin Clark was equally impressive and made nine shots from beyond the arc, one shy of a program record, and scored 29 of her 34 points in the first half.

