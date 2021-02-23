Ames police issue warrant charging man with killing woman

Advertisement

By the Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ames police say they have issued an arrest warrant charging a man with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found Saturday night in an apartment.

Police found the body of 37-year-old Ranea K. Bell of Ames on Saturday night in an apartment. On Monday, investigators issued a warrant charging Richard G. Fleck, 33, with first-degree murder.

Police said they believe Fleck is in the Kansas City, Missouri, area but noted he also has ties to communities in Texas and Mississippi.

