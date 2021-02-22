Advertisement

Warm-up this week leads to snowmelt

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will be above freezing this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. With highs being into the mid to upper 30s, that will lead to some snowmelt and wet roadways through the day.

Any wet roadways may re-freeze overnight this week and could lead to a few slick spots. Overnight, temperatures only fall into the low 30s. Patchy, fog may also be possible through the overnight hours this week when light winds are present.

Highs tomorrow will take a run at 40 degrees in many locations and this week stays pretty quiet. Temperatures stay in the 30s through the end of the week with the next chance of precipitation coming Friday night.

