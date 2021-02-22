Victim of Saturday morning stabbing identified, suspect’s name still withheld

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have released the name of a woman stabbed and killed in a weekend incident on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

Latrese Brinson, 34, of Cedar Rapids, died as a result of sharp-edged trauma in the stabbing on Saturday morning at the Rodeway Inn at 4011 16th Avenue SW, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Her death was ruled a homicide according to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office following an autopsy on Monday morning.

The other victim, a 32-year-old woman, was also stabbed. She was hospitalized and released following treatment.

A suspect was shot by a Cedar Rapids Police Department officer after he fled the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. His name is not being released at this time, pending family notification.

The officer involved in the shooting of the suspect will be interviewed by the Iowa DCI as part of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Their name will be released at a later time.

The investigations into the attack and the officer-involved shooting both continue.

