Advertisement

UW-Platteville set to build state’s biggest solar array

University of Wisconsin Platteville
University of Wisconsin Platteville(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville is going all-in on solar, with plans to install five acres of panels that would become the largest state-owned solar array in Wisconsin.

The project will supply the campus with about 17% of its annual electricity and save the school $217,000 a year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the project will make the university the sixth-highest on-site producer of renewable energy among universities nationwide.

The solar project has been in the works for years, with final approvals just this month. Professor Amy Seeboth-Wilson said construction will begin as soon as weather permits. Work should be done by the time students return to campus this fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Under 400 additional people with COVID-19 added to Iowa total
The Iowa DNR is investigating reports of sick and dead geese being discovered in the Iowa River...
Iowa DNR investigating reports of sick and dead geese on Iowa River in Coralville
A spokesperson with MidAmerican Energy Company said they install cold-weather kits into their...
Iowa energy company explains why wind turbines don’t freeze in Iowa cold
Expected snowfall amounts on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Accumulating snow begins toward late morning on Sunday
Danielle Hook, 29.
Former Four Oaks counselor charged with sexual abuse of teen boy to plead guilty

Latest News

Some animal rights activist are pushing back on an Iowa Senate Study Bill.
Animal rights activists push back on Iowa Senate Study Bill 1195
Some Iowa firefighters who say they got sick after receiving the second COVID-19 vaccine are...
Des Moines firefighters angry over use of sick days following second COVID-19 vaccine dose
File image
Cedar Falls city employee arrested for operating snow plow while intoxicated
The city of Cedar Falls says police arrested an employee from the city's public works department.
Police arrest Cedar Falls public works employee for driving snow plow while intoxicated