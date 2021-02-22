UW-Platteville set to build state’s biggest solar array

(AP) -PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville is going all-in on solar, with plans to install five acres of panels that would become the largest state-owned solar array in Wisconsin.

The project will supply the campus with about 17% of its annual electricity and save the school $217,000 a year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the project will make the university the sixth-highest on-site producer of renewable energy among universities nationwide.

The solar project has been in the works for years, with final approvals just this month. Professor Amy Seeboth-Wilson said construction will begin as soon as weather permits. Work should be done by the time students return to campus this fall.

