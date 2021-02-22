Some animal rights activists opposing Iowa Senate Study Bill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Some animal rights activist are pushing back on an Iowa Senate Study Bill. They say Senate Study Bill 1195 would stops cities and counties from regulating any activities involving animal related businesses, traveling animal shows, and livestock regulation.

“This bill overturns everything from local zoning codes that tell you how close a cattle yard can be to a neighboring property,” said Preston Moore, with the Humane Society of the United States. “This bill would prevent communities from enacting regulations that say where pet stores can source dogs from. Opening the door for more puppy mill sales to be done in certain businesses.”

A subcommittee meeting for the bill is happening Tuesday.

