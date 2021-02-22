Snowfall totals from February 21, 2021
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa saw another layer of snow throughout the day on Sunday.
The majority of the area picked up between 2-4″ of snow, with some areas seeing higher amounts. Snow-covered roadways caused some slick conditions out the door on Monday.
When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there. Snowfall totals are subject to change.
Snowfall total reports for February 21, 2021, from the National Weather Service, as of 5 a.m. on February 22:
|County
|Location
|Snowfall Amount
|Allamakee
|Dorchester
|4
|Benton
|Belle Plaine
|2
|Benton
|1 N Shellsburg
|2.8
|Black Hawk
|1 NE Waterloo
|2
|Black Hawk
|1 NNE Cedar Falls
|3.1
|Black Hawk
|2 WNW Cedar Falls
|3.5
|Black Hawk
|2 SSE Waterloo
|3.5
|Buchanan
|2 ENE Hazleton
|2
|Cedar
|Stanwood
|1.5
|Dubuque
|1 NW Center Grove
|2.3
|Dubuque
|1 E Dubuque
|2
|Dubuque
|Dubuque
|2.5
|Grant
|3 NNW Burton
|2.3
|Hardin
|1 NE Iowa Falls
|4.5
|Howard
|Riceville
|8.3
|Howard
|Cresco
|8
|Iowa
|Parnell
|1.2
|Iowa
|Parnell
|1
|Jackson
|Maquoketa
|2
|Johnson
|2 NNW North Liberty
|1.7
|Johnson
|University Heights
|1.8
|Johnson
|1 W Elmira
|1.5
|Johnson
|Solon
|2
|Johnson
|1 SW University Heights
|1.4
|Jones
|Wyoming
|1.2
|Linn
|3 NNE Cedar Rapids
|2
|Linn
|2 SSW Hiawatha
|2
|Linn
|3 NW Cedar Rapids
|2.5
|Linn
|1 ENE Mount Vernon
|1.5
|Linn
|3 SW Cedar Rapids
|3
|Linn
|1 NW Cedar Rapids
|2.5
|Linn
|Hiawatha
|2.8
|Linn
|2 W Marion
|2.8
|Linn
|Lisbon
|2.3
|Linn
|2 W Cedar Rapids
|2.5
|Linn
|2 NW Marion
|3
|Marshall
|1 W Marshalltown
|5
|Marshall
|Marshalltown
|3.1
|Winneshiek
|3 NNW Decorah
|6.5
|Winneshiek
|Calmar
|3.8
|Winneshiek
|7 NE Decorah
|5
|Winneshiek
|3 NNW Decorah
|7.9
|Winneshiek
|Decorah
|4.5
|Winneshiek
|Bluffton
|8
