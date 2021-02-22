Advertisement

Snowfall totals from February 21, 2021

Snowy look on the Marion CityCam on February 21, 2021.
Snowy look on the Marion CityCam on February 21, 2021.
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa saw another layer of snow throughout the day on Sunday.

The majority of the area picked up between 2-4″ of snow, with some areas seeing higher amounts. Snow-covered roadways caused some slick conditions out the door on Monday.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there. Snowfall totals are subject to change.

Snowfall total reports for February 21, 2021, from the National Weather Service, as of 5 a.m. on February 22:

CountyLocationSnowfall Amount
AllamakeeDorchester4
BentonBelle Plaine2
Benton1 N Shellsburg2.8
Black Hawk1 NE Waterloo2
Black Hawk1 NNE Cedar Falls3.1
Black Hawk2 WNW Cedar Falls3.5
Black Hawk2 SSE Waterloo3.5
Buchanan2 ENE Hazleton2
CedarStanwood1.5
Dubuque1 NW Center Grove2.3
Dubuque1 E Dubuque2
DubuqueDubuque2.5
Grant3 NNW Burton2.3
Hardin1 NE Iowa Falls4.5
HowardRiceville8.3
HowardCresco8
IowaParnell1.2
IowaParnell1
JacksonMaquoketa2
Johnson2 NNW North Liberty1.7
JohnsonUniversity Heights1.8
Johnson1 W Elmira1.5
JohnsonSolon2
Johnson1 SW University Heights1.4
JonesWyoming1.2
Linn3 NNE Cedar Rapids2
Linn2 SSW Hiawatha2
Linn3 NW Cedar Rapids2.5
Linn1 ENE Mount Vernon1.5
Linn3 SW Cedar Rapids3
Linn1 NW Cedar Rapids2.5
LinnHiawatha2.8
Linn2 W Marion2.8
LinnLisbon2.3
Linn2 W Cedar Rapids2.5
Linn2 NW Marion3
Marshall1 W Marshalltown5
MarshallMarshalltown3.1
Winneshiek3 NNW Decorah6.5
WinneshiekCalmar3.8
Winneshiek7 NE Decorah5
Winneshiek3 NNW Decorah7.9
WinneshiekDecorah4.5
WinneshiekBluffton8

