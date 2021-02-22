Snowfall totals from February 21, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa saw another layer of snow throughout the day on Sunday.

The majority of the area picked up between 2-4″ of snow, with some areas seeing higher amounts. Snow-covered roadways caused some slick conditions out the door on Monday.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there. Snowfall totals are subject to change.

Snowfall total reports for February 21, 2021, from the National Weather Service, as of 5 a.m. on February 22:

County Location Snowfall Amount Allamakee Dorchester 4 Benton Belle Plaine 2 Benton 1 N Shellsburg 2.8 Black Hawk 1 NE Waterloo 2 Black Hawk 1 NNE Cedar Falls 3.1 Black Hawk 2 WNW Cedar Falls 3.5 Black Hawk 2 SSE Waterloo 3.5 Buchanan 2 ENE Hazleton 2 Cedar Stanwood 1.5 Dubuque 1 NW Center Grove 2.3 Dubuque 1 E Dubuque 2 Dubuque Dubuque 2.5 Grant 3 NNW Burton 2.3 Hardin 1 NE Iowa Falls 4.5 Howard Riceville 8.3 Howard Cresco 8 Iowa Parnell 1.2 Iowa Parnell 1 Jackson Maquoketa 2 Johnson 2 NNW North Liberty 1.7 Johnson University Heights 1.8 Johnson 1 W Elmira 1.5 Johnson Solon 2 Johnson 1 SW University Heights 1.4 Jones Wyoming 1.2 Linn 3 NNE Cedar Rapids 2 Linn 2 SSW Hiawatha 2 Linn 3 NW Cedar Rapids 2.5 Linn 1 ENE Mount Vernon 1.5 Linn 3 SW Cedar Rapids 3 Linn 1 NW Cedar Rapids 2.5 Linn Hiawatha 2.8 Linn 2 W Marion 2.8 Linn Lisbon 2.3 Linn 2 W Cedar Rapids 2.5 Linn 2 NW Marion 3 Marshall 1 W Marshalltown 5 Marshall Marshalltown 3.1 Winneshiek 3 NNW Decorah 6.5 Winneshiek Calmar 3.8 Winneshiek 7 NE Decorah 5 Winneshiek 3 NNW Decorah 7.9 Winneshiek Decorah 4.5 Winneshiek Bluffton 8

