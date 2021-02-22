Advertisement

Sen. Grassley defends previous decision not to hold hearings on Merrick Garland for Supreme Court

Grassley supports Biden's Treasury Secretary nominee
Grassley supports Biden's Treasury Secretary nominee
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C, (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley spoke at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland as President Biden’s pick for attorney general on Monday.

Sen. Grassley acknowledged the last time Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Obama, Grassley and his Republican colleagues chose not to hold the hearing on his nomination.

He defended the decision saying,

“As you recall, it was an election year with a dividing Converse, the position I took was consistent with previously public publicly expressed positions, by other senators and democratic senators. Previous to that. So yes it’s true that I didn’t give Judge Garland hearing. I also didn’t mischaracterize his record. I didn’t attack his character. I didn’t go through his high school yearbook. I didn’t make his wife leave the airing in tears. I took a position on areas that I started doing. I admire public servants, just because I disagreed with anyone being nominated didn’t mean that I had to be disagreeable to that nominee. Unfortunately, that’s not always the way it works in this town and has great political division. Judge Garland is here. And we’re here to talk about his nomination to the Attorney General. And I extend a warm welcome to Judge Garland, and your family and friends, probably very honored.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Under 400 additional people with COVID-19 added to Iowa total
The Iowa DNR is investigating reports of sick and dead geese being discovered in the Iowa River...
Iowa DNR investigating reports of sick and dead geese on Iowa River in Coralville
A spokesperson with MidAmerican Energy Company said they install cold-weather kits into their...
Iowa energy company explains why wind turbines don’t freeze in Iowa cold
Danielle Hook, 29.
Former Four Oaks counselor charged with sexual abuse of teen boy to plead guilty
Expected snowfall amounts on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Accumulating snow begins toward late morning on Sunday

Latest News

The Iowa Derecho Resource Center is now located at 1150 27th Ave SW in Cedar Rapids.
Donation collection underway for Texas winter storm victims
Students at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry hold protest
Freedom of Expression policy up for consideration for Iowa’s state-run universities
On Monday night the Marion School Board will vote on a new mascot for the district.
Marion School Board to vote on new mascot for the district
A doctor in Des Moines is now blaming the pandemic in part for more teenagers attempting suicide.
Iowa doctors link increase in teen suicide attempts to pandemic