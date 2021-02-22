Advertisement

Red Oak man gets lengthy sentence for repeat child porn offense

Mark Fredrick Sandell, 63, of Red Oak.
Mark Fredrick Sandell, 63, of Red Oak.(Courtesy: Pottawattamie County Jail)
By the Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa man has been handed a lengthy sentence in federal prison for a second conviction of receiving child pornography.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 63-year-old Mark Fredrick Sandell, of Red Oak, was sentenced last week to 15 years in federal prison. Prosecutors say that at the time of Sandell’s offense, he was already on supervised release for a previous conviction of receiving child porn.

At his sentencing Friday, his release for the prior offense was revoked, and he was ordered to serve an additional 2 1/2 years on top of the 15-year sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Authorities say Sandell’s latest conviction came in the wake of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Under 400 additional people with COVID-19 added to Iowa total
The Iowa DNR is investigating reports of sick and dead geese being discovered in the Iowa River...
Iowa DNR investigating reports of sick and dead geese on Iowa River in Coralville
A spokesperson with MidAmerican Energy Company said they install cold-weather kits into their...
Iowa energy company explains why wind turbines don’t freeze in Iowa cold
Danielle Hook, 29.
Former Four Oaks counselor charged with sexual abuse of teen boy to plead guilty
Expected snowfall amounts on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Accumulating snow begins toward late morning on Sunday

Latest News

The exterior of the Coralville Police Department.
Coralville opens applications for policing advisory board spots
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Iowa Derecho Resource Center is now located at 1150 27th Ave SW in Cedar Rapids.
Donation collection underway for Texas winter storm victims