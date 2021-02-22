Public hearing on proposed early voting changes in Iowa set for Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A public hearing is set to discuss proposed changes to limit voting by mail and early voting in Iowa.

Both the Iowa House and Senate passed them last week.

Legislation would also threaten criminal charges against county auditors who don’t follow state election guidance.

It would also remove active voters from rolls if they don’t vote in one general election.

Critics call it an attack on democracy.

Proponents say it improves election security.

The hearing starts at 5 p.m.

