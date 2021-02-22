Advertisement

Public hearing on proposed early voting changes in Iowa set for Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A public hearing is set to discuss proposed changes to limit voting by mail and early voting in Iowa.

Both the Iowa House and Senate passed them last week.

Legislation would also threaten criminal charges against county auditors who don’t follow state election guidance.

It would also remove active voters from rolls if they don’t vote in one general election.

Critics call it an attack on democracy.

Proponents say it improves election security.

The hearing starts at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Under 400 additional people with COVID-19 added to Iowa total
The Iowa DNR is investigating reports of sick and dead geese being discovered in the Iowa River...
Iowa DNR investigating reports of sick and dead geese on Iowa River in Coralville
A spokesperson with MidAmerican Energy Company said they install cold-weather kits into their...
Iowa energy company explains why wind turbines don’t freeze in Iowa cold
Expected snowfall amounts on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Accumulating snow begins toward late morning on Sunday
Danielle Hook, 29.
Former Four Oaks counselor charged with sexual abuse of teen boy to plead guilty

Latest News

Iowa reports 38 additional COVID-19 deaths, 189 positive cases Monday
A public hearing is set to discuss proposed changes to limit voting by mail and early voting in...
Public hearing on early voting changes set for Monday
The owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack, in Cedar Rapids Willie Ray Fairley and several volunteers...
Willie Ray makes it to Texas
Some animal rights activist are pushing back on an Iowa Senate Study Bill.
Animal rights activists push back on Iowa Senate Study Bill 1195