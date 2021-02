More accumulating snow in eastern Iowa Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa saw yet another round of accumulating snow on Sunday with most areas north of I-80 picking up at least an inch.

Parts of eastern Iowa north of I-80 picked up over an inch of snow on Sunday with especially high totals in far northern Iowa. (KCRG)

Here is a look at some of the snowfall reports we’ve received so far.

County Location Snow Total ALLAMAKEE DORCHESTER 4 BENTON BELLE PLAINE 2 BENTON 1 N SHELLSBURG 2.8 BLACK HAWK 1 NE WATERLOO 2 BLACK HAWK 1 NNE CEDAR FALLS 3.1 BUCHANAN 2 ENE HAZLETON 2 CEDAR STANWOOD 1.5 DUBUQUE LORE 2.8 DUBUQUE 1 NW CENTER GROVE 2.3 DUBUQUE 1 E DUBUQUE 2 FLOYD CHARLES CITY 4 FLOYD MARBLE ROCK 4 HARDIN 1 NE IOWA FALLS 4.5 HOWARD RICEVILLE 8.3 HOWARD CRESCO 7 IOWA PARNELL 1 IOWA PARNELL 1.2 JACKSON MAQUOKETA 2 JOHNSON SWISHER 1.4 JOHNSON 2 NNW NORTH LIBERTY 1 JOHNSON 2 NNW NORTH LIBERTY 1.7 JOHNSON UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 1.8 JOHNSON 1 W ELMIRA 1.5 JOHNSON SOLON 2 JOHNSON 1 SW UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 1.4 JONES WYOMING 1.2 LINN 2 W MARION 1.1 LINN 3 NE CEDAR RAPIDS 2 LINN 3 NNE CEDAR RAPIDS 1 LINN 3 NNE CEDAR RAPIDS 2 LINN 2 SSW HIAWATHA 2 LINN 3 NW CEDAR RAPIDS 2.1 LINN 3 NW CEDAR RAPIDS 2.5 LINN 1 ENE MOUNT VERNON 1.5 LINN 3 SW CEDAR RAPIDS 3 LINN 1 NW CEDAR RAPIDS 2.5 LINN HIAWATHA 2.8 MARSHALL 1 W MARSHALLTOWN 5 WINNESHIEK DECORAH 4 WINNESHIEK 3 NNW DECORAH 6.5 WINNESHIEK CALMAR 3.8 WINNESHIEK 7 NE DECORAH 5

Unlike rain, measuring snowfall is not automated so we rely on your snowfall reports! If you have a snowfall report to share, please send it to weather@kcrg.com. Remember when measuring snow to take a few different measurements and average them out. Be sure to avoid any drifts!

