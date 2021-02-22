Melting continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall a very quiet week ahead. After some melting tonight there could be a few slick spots tomorrow, especially on parking lots and sidewalks as we drop below freezing tonight. Fog is not expected to be a problem tonight as the wind remains stronger from the west. Highs Tuesday push 40 with more melting on the way. Friday brings a slight chance for some light precipitation.

