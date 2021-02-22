Marion School Board to vote on new mascot for the district

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight the Marion School Board will vote on a new mascot for the district.

According to Marion High School’s Facebook page, they will vote to accept the recommendation based on survey results.

That would be the Marion Mavericks.

In October, the board voted to replace the Indian mascot with a new design.

There were four different companies with logo and mascot designs to choose from.

The new mascot and logo will be in place by next school year.

