Man charged with first-degree murder in Iowa City shooting death

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Johnson County have filed charges against a man who allegedly shot and killed another earlier in February.

Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, of Iowa City, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quincy Russom, 19. Russom died from his injuries after being shot on Friday, February 12, after being shot in an apartment in the 600 block of South Governor Street.

A criminal complaint filed in Johnson County District Court on Monday said that the shooting took place during a robbery perpetrated by multiple people, allegedly including Hamed. Investigators said that Hamed was identified as having been present at the time of the shooting, and was later located by Iowa City Police Department officers within hours after the initial report of the shooting.

Police said that they found items belonging to Russom, including his cell phone, in the possession of Hamed. Investigators also determined that a firearm allegedly in Hamed’s possession was connected to a spent shell casing found at the crime scene.

The 911 call was placed at around 7:53 p.m. on the night of the shooting, but police believe that Russom had been killed at least 30 minutes before the report was called in, according to the criminal complaint.

No other suspects in the incident have been identified by police.

Anybody with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police. The Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 if provided information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 358-TIPS (8477) or through the organization’s website.

