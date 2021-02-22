Advertisement

Iowa reports 38 additional COVID-19 deaths, 189 positive cases Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported an additional 38 COVID-19 deaths and 189 more positive cases of the virus.

That’s the lowest number of positive cases reported in a 24-hour period since early August.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 332,762 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,374 people have died with COVID-19 in Iowa since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,833 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 541 of the reported deaths.

The state reports a total of 222 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. That’s a decrease from the 229 people reportedly hospitalized on Sunday.

The state reported 22 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are currently 54 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 25 on ventilators.

According to the state’s data, 1,136 individuals were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,539,605 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 16.6 percent.

The state recently changed the way it presents data on its coronavirus website. The main page now shows the total number of tests conducted, rather than the number of individuals tested. However, the website does still list a breakdown of the individuals tested on a positive case analysis page.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 585,961 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 146,050 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

See the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here.

