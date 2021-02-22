Advertisement

Iowa City plans downtown towing for snow removal on Tuesday morning

Iowa City snow on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Iowa City snow on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Vehicles in tow-away zones in downtown Iowa City will be removed to allow crews to clear snow on Tuesday morning, officials announced.

Vehicles parked in metered spots, which typically do not permit parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, will be towed. This includes streets between Prentiss Street to Market Street on the north/south side, Madison Street to Gilbert Street on the east/west side, and North Clinton Street between Market Street and Church Street.

Officials recommend moving vehicles to a downtown parking ramp or other street parking spaces outside of the tow-away zone. If your vehicle is towed, call the Iowa City Police Department at (319) 356-5275.

