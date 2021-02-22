Advertisement

Garza earns conference player of the week honors for 3rd time this season

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The newly-minted all-time leading scorer in University of Iowa men’s basketball history earned another bit of recognition from the Big Ten Conference on Monday.

Luka Garza, the all-American center for the Hawkeyes, was named co-Player of the Week. Across two victories for the team, he averaged 26.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, two assists, and one block per game during the week. Garza also set the school’s record for most points scored by a male player during Sunday’s game against Penn State, surpassing Roy Marble’s record of 2,116 that stood for 32 years.

The award was shared with Ohio State’s Duane Washington, Jr. Garza was previously given the honor from the conference for the week ending December 9, 2019, January 20, 2020, November 30, 2020, and December 14, 2020.

