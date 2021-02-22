Former teammates of Roy Marble praise Luka Garza’s historic moment

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa senior Luka Garza made history on Sunday becoming the program’s all-time scoring leader, breaking a 32-year record once held by Roy Marble. Garza currently sits with 2,126 career points after scoring 23 points in a victory against Penn State.

It was an exciting moment not just for Garza and his teammates, but former teammates of Marble were also excited to see Garza make history.

“I didn’t think that record would be broken because most kids that are going to break that record will never stay for four years,” said Jeff Moe, who was Marble’s teammate from 1985-88. “Kudos to him (Garza).”

“Now we know where the bar’s been set.,” said B.J. Armstrong, who was four-year teammate of Marble’s. “I’m sure at some point there will be another person that will come and get close to it or perhaps even break it. But this is amazing. Let’s bask in the moment.”

Marble finished his career with 2,116 career points. When he arrived at the University of Iowa in 1985, Greg Stokes broke the school’s all-time scoring record the previous season with 1,768 points, passing Ronnie Lester.

“We had a group that was pretty athletic and Roy was the most athletic,” said former teammate Michael Morgan. “He had the ability to score in bunches.”

Garza’s accomplishment is something that will be celebrated by all Hawkeyes, past and present.

“The most important thing is this young man improved every single year he was in school,” said Armstrong.

“I think it’s the right time,” said Morgan. “I think it’s the right situation. I know that if Roy was alive tonight he’d be at a Hawkeye game cheering him on and he’d be happy to pass the torch.”

