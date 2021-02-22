Donation collection underway for Texas winter storm victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is now a centralized location for people who want to help those victimized by the winter storm in Texas.

Together We Achieve is teaming up with the Iowa Derecho Resource Center in Cedar Rapids to collect supplies. They’re gathering what they can until February 25th. Then they plan to go to Texas with those supplies.

People can drop off donations at the Resource Center, located at 1150 27th Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids.

Some of the items they say they urgently need include:

- Store gift cards (Target, Walmart, etc.)

- Bottled water

- Non-perishable food

- Baby formula

- Baby/infant water

- Diapers

- Wipes

- Cleaning supplies

- Donations (note ‘Texas Storm’ on any donation):

- Venmo: @iowaderecho

- PayPal: office@togetherweachieve.org

- Cash/Check to: Together We Achieve (mailed or dropped off at 1150 27th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404)

The groups say they’re also looking for volunteers to help them with this effort.

Anyone who has questions can email them to office@togetherweachieve.org or by calling (319) 432-9754.

