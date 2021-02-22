Coralville opens applications for policing advisory board spots

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials in Coralville are now accepting applications for positions on a citizen’s policing board.

The board will have seven members, including four spots open to any resident of the city, one for a person who is or was a law enforcement officer within the last five years, one for a person who is a member of the Iowa City Chapter of the NAACP, and one for a person who is a member of the League of Latin American Citizens.

The board will be tasked with public outreach on issues regarding unbiased policing practices, as well as making recommendations to the Coralville Police Department on advancing training to encourage such practices. It will meet at least once a quarter throughout the year.

The board was formed in 2020 in response to increased scrutiny of policing practices, particularly those regarding explicit or implicit bias. It was developed with input from the City of Coralville, the Coralville Police Department, the NAACP, LULAC, and other citizen groups.

Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, and can be picked up at the Coralville City Hall building, located at 1512 Seventh Street. They may also be found at the city’s website and returned in person or via email.

