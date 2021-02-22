Cedar Falls city employee arrested for operating snow plow while intoxicated

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Falls said police arrested an employee from the city’s public works department.

He is accused of driving a city vehicle intoxicated during snow plow operations.

The city is not releasing many details, but it says the incident involved the employee, Thomas Hallman, at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The city says it is taking immediate and appropriate action.

