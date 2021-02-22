Advertisement

Autumn the giraffe welcomes new calf

An estimated 35,000 of the endangered Masai giraffes live in the wild
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (CNN) – The Greenville zoo welcomed a new addition over the weekend.

A 14-year-old female giraffe named Autumn gave birth to a new calf on Sunday.

Thousands watched the birth of the baby Masai giraffe on a live video stream.

We don’t know the new calf’s gender and it hasn’t been named yet.

Masai giraffes are on the endangered species list.

An estimated 35,000 of them live in the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Under 400 additional people with COVID-19 added to Iowa total
The Iowa DNR is investigating reports of sick and dead geese being discovered in the Iowa River...
Iowa DNR investigating reports of sick and dead geese on Iowa River in Coralville
A spokesperson with MidAmerican Energy Company said they install cold-weather kits into their...
Iowa energy company explains why wind turbines don’t freeze in Iowa cold
Danielle Hook, 29.
Former Four Oaks counselor charged with sexual abuse of teen boy to plead guilty
Expected snowfall amounts on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Accumulating snow begins toward late morning on Sunday

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally...
Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records
Former Senator Kelly Loeffler does an interview on her new initiative, 'Greater Georgia'
Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler launches new voter group in Georgia
The exterior of the Coralville Police Department.
Coralville opens applications for policing advisory board spots
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast