A much better week ahead, temperatures well into the 30s likely

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This is going to be a much warmer week when compared to last week! Plan on highs well into the 30s this afternoon. While we start the day in clouds, plan on them to become more scattered through the day. The wind will be rather gusty from the west at times. There are no big systems in the offing and this will be a very quiet week. Keep in mind that refreezing is likely each night, so watch for patchy slick spots each morning. Any nights with light wind may contain some fog due to minor snowmelt through the week. Our next chance for any sort of precipitation in our area appears to be Friday night, which at this point, looks light. There’s a good chance your car is asking for a wash. Enjoy the week!

