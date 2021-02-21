Under 400 additional people with COVID-19 added to Iowa total

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus were reported to state officials since Saturday morning, according to new data.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 391 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which now stands at 332,573 people.

With no change in the number of people who have died due to the disease, the total since the pandemic began remains 5,336.

229 people are currently hospitalized in Iowa due to COVID-19, a net decrease of nine since Saturday morning’s report. 58 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of two. 27 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of three.

1,960 individuals who were tested for COVID-19 for the first time were reported to state officials during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of that batch of tests was 19.9%. 1,538,469 individuals have been tested in the state since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.