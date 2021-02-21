Advertisement

Trial for Iowa City man accused of murdering wife in 2019 delayed to August

The trial for an Iowa City man accused of murdering his wife has been delayed for the third time.
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The trial for an Iowa City man accused of murdering his wife has been delayed for the third time.

Roy Browning Junior pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

He is accused of stabbing JoEllen Browning to death back in April of 2019. His trial is now set for August 10th.

Browning’s trial was previously scheduled to start in March, but Browning’s defense filed a motion to order the release of items for independent testing.

If convicted he faces life in prison

Prosecutors say his motive to kill his wife may have been hidden financial transactions and her substantial life insurance policy.

