Advertisement

Starting our Spring Melt

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow comes to an end this evening with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight. Look for lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

Through the early parts of the work week, temperatures look to warm above freezing, topping out in the mid and even upper 30s across eastern Iowa. This will help begin to melt off some of our plentiful snowpack, though overnight lows will still lead to refreeze each night and slick spots in the morning.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds over the next few days with no major systems bringing precipitation to the area until next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokesperson with MidAmerican Energy Company said they install cold-weather kits into their...
Iowa energy company explains why wind turbines don’t freeze in Iowa cold
Several vehicles from the Cedar Rapids Police Department parked outside of the Rodeway Inn on...
One dead, one injured in Cedar Rapids motel knife attack; alleged assailant shot by officer
Danielle Hook, 29.
Former Four Oaks counselor charged with sexual abuse of teen boy to plead guilty
Former University of Iowa men’s basketball player Michael Reaves died on Saturday, February 20,...
Former Hawkeye Michael Reaves dies at 54
Snow returns on Sunday.
A decent day before more snow returns on Sunday

Latest News

Through the early parts of the work week, temperatures look to warm above freezing, topping out...
First Alert Forecast
Expected snowfall amounts on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Accumulating snow begins toward late morning on Sunday
More snow on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
Snow will push into western Iowa early Sunday and eventually into eastern Iowa by mid to late...
Another round of snow, then the melting begins