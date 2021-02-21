Starting our Spring Melt

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow comes to an end this evening with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight. Look for lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

Through the early parts of the work week, temperatures look to warm above freezing, topping out in the mid and even upper 30s across eastern Iowa. This will help begin to melt off some of our plentiful snowpack, though overnight lows will still lead to refreeze each night and slick spots in the morning.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds over the next few days with no major systems bringing precipitation to the area until next weekend.

