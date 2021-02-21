Police look for man after woman found dead in Ames apartment

AMES, Iowa (AP) -Iowa authorities are searching for a 33-year-old man in connection with a woman whose body was found in a downtown Ames apartment on Saturday.

Police said Sunday afternoon they are looking for Richard G. Fleck in connection with the woman’s death.

Authorities said he may be in the Kansas City, Missouri area.

Officers found the woman around 7 p.m. Saturday after they were sent to check on her welfare.

Ames Police didn’t say how the woman died, but they classified her death as a homicide. Police did not immediately release the woman’s name or any additional details about her death.

