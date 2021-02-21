Advertisement

Police look for man after woman found dead in Ames apartment

Police are searching for a 33-year-old man in connection with a woman whose body was found in a downtown Ames apartment on Saturday.
Richard G. Fleck, 33, in connection with the woman’s death in Ames on Saturday, February 20,...
Richard G. Fleck, 33, in connection with the woman's death in Ames on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) -Iowa authorities are searching for a 33-year-old man in connection with a woman whose body was found in a downtown Ames apartment on Saturday.

Police said Sunday afternoon they are looking for Richard G. Fleck in connection with the woman’s death.

Posted by Ames Police Department on Sunday, February 21, 2021

Authorities said he may be in the Kansas City, Missouri area.

Officers found the woman around 7 p.m. Saturday after they were sent to check on her welfare.

Ames Police didn’t say how the woman died, but they classified her death as a homicide. Police did not immediately release the woman’s name or any additional details about her death.

Posted by Ames Police Department on Sunday, February 21, 2021

