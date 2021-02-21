Advertisement

Police investigate after woman found dead in Ames apartment

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a downtown Ames apartment on Saturday
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) -Iowa authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a downtown Ames apartment on Saturday.

Officers found the woman around 7 p.m. Saturday after they were sent to check on her welfare.

Ames Police Commander Jason Tuttle said it wasn’t immediately clear how the woman died but the circumstances appear suspicious.

Police did not immediately release the woman’s name or any additional details about her death.

